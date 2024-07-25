As she is poised to be the Democratic nominee, here are 5 things about Kamala Harris

Just one day after President Biden threw his support behind Vice President Harris for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination after dropping out of the race, Harris secured enough delegates to win the nomination, according to the Associated Press.

While she has not officially become the nominee, if she does when the DNC holds its virtual roll call on Aug, 7, Harris will become the first woman of color to be a major party presidential nominee.

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, has had a career with many firsts: She became the country’s first Indian American senator when she was inaugurated in 2017. She is California’s first female and South Asian attorney general. In 2021, she became the first woman to become vice president, in addition to being the first Black or Asian American person in the position.

And, if she were to win the general election against former President Donald Trump, she would become the first woman president of the United States.

Here are five things to know about Harris: