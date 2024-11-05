Kamala Harris makes final pitch for White House in Philly to 30,000 on Rocky steps

Harris looked to capitalize on the scandal by making a surprise appearance at the Old San Juan Cafe restaurant in Reading.

Both candidates also visited Pittsburgh. Trump then flew off to North Carolina while Harris made her way to Philadelphia, where the crowd had already gathered hours before.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Senator Bob Casey kicked it off as people continued to stream in. Parker shared her signature saying, “one Philadelphia,” prompting the crowd to hold up their index fingers. Casey made his last pitch to Pennsylvania voters to keep him in office while also thanking the volunteers for their efforts on behalf of Democrats up and down the ballot.

“At this moment, ll the work that’s been done, all the doors that have been knocked on—more doors than have been knocked on in the history of this state,” he said.”

Lady Gaga, The Roots, and Ricky Martin performed at the event in Philadelphia while Oprah Winfrey, Fat Joe, and Philly’s own DJ Jazzy Jeff delivered speeches. Katy Perry performed via the link to Pittsburgh and Jon Bon Jovi performed Livin on a Prayer from Detroit.

Shortly before the vice president arrived on the “Rocky Steps,” Lady Gaga performed God Bless America before telling the crowd it was up to them to protect women’s rights.

“I cast my vote for someone who will be president for all Americans,” she said. “And now, Pennsylvania, it’s your turn. The country is depending on you so, tomorrow, let’s make sure all your voices are heard.”