Kamala Harris makes final pitch for White House in Philly to 30,000 on Rocky steps
Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump spent the day before Election Day campaigning in Pennsylvania, with Harris making her final stop in Philadelphia.
Tens of thousands of people stood in 50-degree weather as Vice President Kamala Harris made her closing argument of the presidential election in a near midnight speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, after another blitz around the state.
Black Eyed Peas member, will.i.am performed “YES SHE CAN,” Harris’ walk-up song, into an Oprah Winfrey embrace.
Harris called on the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection to come out strongly on Election Day, a bid for the mostly Democratic city to turn out and help her build an urban bulwark in what is likely to be a show of force in more rural parts of the state.
“Philadelphia, are you ready to do this?” she asked to screams of “yeah!” “Are we ready to vote? Are we ready to win?”
Harris painted herself as an underdog in what she called “the most consequential” election of our lifetime. “We are optimistic about what we can do together and it’s time for a new generation of leadership in America,” she said. “And I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president.”
She added that the race “isn’t over yet” and told everyone to make a plan to vote.
“With only a few hours left, we have a lot of work to do,” she said, adding her common refrain that “hard work is good work and hard work is joyful work… when we fight, we win.”
She took her final parting shots at her opponent, former President Donald Trump, saying she would not have an “enemies list” and that she would look to bridge the partisan divide in the country.
“We are done with it,” she said. “America is ready for a fresh new start, where we see our fellow Americans, not as an enemy but as a neighbor.”
She talked about her prior life as a prosecutor, saying that she would use those skills to “fight for the future… and for freedom.”
One of those battles she said she will wage is to restore the freedom of a woman’s right to choose.
“I am not looking to score political points. I am looking to make progress,” Harris said.
National Event
The event was an elaborate affair MC’d by DJ Cassidy – who also MC’d the delegate count at the Democratic National Convention – with live speeches and performances interspersed by live feeds from satellite events across the country. The celebratory event’s focus was on swing states including Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina.
Harris made two entrances, the first televised from Pittsburgh where she addressed the western half of the state before jetting to Philadelphia. Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, first appeared on screen while he was in Madison, Wisconsin. After a couple hours, he appeared in Detroit, Michigan.
The hours-long Philadelphia event capped off a day of events and campaigning — and months of constant activity — by both candidates in the Keystone State in a final bid to secure Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes. Harris, started her final Pennsylvania tour in Allentown before visiting Reading, where Trump earlier held a rally. Trump’s Reading appearance was likely an effort to conduct damage control after a speaker at his Madison Square Garden rally called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage.” Reading is more than 70% Latino with Puerto Ricans making up the largest group in that demographic, a significant and growing voting block.
Harris looked to capitalize on the scandal by making a surprise appearance at the Old San Juan Cafe restaurant in Reading.
Both candidates also visited Pittsburgh. Trump then flew off to North Carolina while Harris made her way to Philadelphia, where the crowd had already gathered hours before.
Mayor Cherelle Parker and Senator Bob Casey kicked it off as people continued to stream in. Parker shared her signature saying, “one Philadelphia,” prompting the crowd to hold up their index fingers. Casey made his last pitch to Pennsylvania voters to keep him in office while also thanking the volunteers for their efforts on behalf of Democrats up and down the ballot.
“At this moment, ll the work that’s been done, all the doors that have been knocked on—more doors than have been knocked on in the history of this state,” he said.”
Lady Gaga, The Roots, and Ricky Martin performed at the event in Philadelphia while Oprah Winfrey, Fat Joe, and Philly’s own DJ Jazzy Jeff delivered speeches. Katy Perry performed via the link to Pittsburgh and Jon Bon Jovi performed Livin on a Prayer from Detroit.
Shortly before the vice president arrived on the “Rocky Steps,” Lady Gaga performed God Bless America before telling the crowd it was up to them to protect women’s rights.
“I cast my vote for someone who will be president for all Americans,” she said. “And now, Pennsylvania, it’s your turn. The country is depending on you so, tomorrow, let’s make sure all your voices are heard.”
Pop Goes Pennsylvania
This late night rally marked Harris’ 18th visit to the Commonwealth since she was placed atop the ticket in July. Add to that number another six visits when Harris rallied for President Joe Biden while he was still the nominee. Eight of those trips have been to Philadelphia. Her campaign has for months promoted their campaign structure in Pennsylvania with 50 satellite offices, more than 450 members of staff, and tens of thousands of volunteers.
Despite having a significantly larger presence in the state, the polls remain tight and Pennsylvania Democrats have expressed anxiety over the possible outcome. It will be a matter of hours before Pennsylvania will know whether her sustained focus on the Commonwealth will produce the desired results.
But Cheryl Schruefer of Easton says that she’s feeling much more optimistic after the grand show.
“I was feeling anxious and it was kind of terrifying, but just seeing all these people here and the excitement in this city,” Schruefer told WHYY News. “I have to tell you, it elevated me. It made me feel a little more secure and excited and optimistic.”
