Making a game-day game plan

So how do you avoid a trip to the ER on game day?

When it comes to alcohol-related injuries, the advice is simple — moderate your drinking and don’t drive drunk.

If you suspect someone has alcohol poisoning, Nwakanma suggests attempting to rouse the person — if they wake up and are able to tell you where they are and that they’re OK, they’ll likely be able to sleep it off.

Signs that someone’s in trouble include:

Inability to wake up

Altered mental status

Vomiting, especially excessively

A head injury

Depressed mental status

As for cardiac events, Edmundowicz says there’s plenty you can do by way of prevention — not all of it fun.

First, if you’re prescribed medications to treat heart problems, high cholesterol or high blood pressure, make sure you take them faithfully in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Second, do your best not to overeat — especially when it comes to fatty, sugary and high-sodium foods.

“Pretty much if it tastes good, spit it out,” Edmundowicz said with a laugh. “We do know that in a short period of time, like within hours, a really, really high-fat meal has an effect on blood vessels, their ability to contract and relax. And so, not just the feeling pretty full and not very healthy afterwards, but there are acute effects that if you’re on the verge and you have a plaque, God forbid, that’s for whatever reason ready to rupture, you don’t want to push it over the edge by doing that kind of thing.”

Third, avoid smoking, which, like fatty foods, can hobble our blood vessels’ ability to react, dilate and constrict.

Fourth, moderate your intake of alcohol, which raises blood pressure.

“And it [alcohol] can particularly make worse some parts of the cholesterol profile, like triglycerides and things like that,” Edmundowicz said. “So it doesn’t mean you have to just stand there and watch a game without enjoying yourself. But again, it comes to moderation and some particular attention for those in our high-risk group that now’s not the time to kind of go out on the deep end, so to speak.”

Fifth, make sure to stay hydrated, especially if you’re drinking alcohol. In addition to pacing yourself, Edmundowicz suggests alternating between water and alcohol.

And finally, as hard as it may be to do, try and manage your stress throughout the game — even if it means taking a break from the action at a crucial moment.

“Don’t be afraid to walk out of the room, maybe go outside if it’s not snowing and 5 degrees, just to remove yourself from the situation and try and relieve that stressful feeling that you might be having,” Edmundowicz said.

It can also be helpful to be aware of the warning signs of a heart attack, which include discomfort or pain in the chest or other parts of the body, including the jaw, neck, back, shoulder, back or arms; lightheadedness or dizziness; shortness of breath; fatigue; sweating; and a rapid or irregular heart beat. Women are more likely to experience symptoms like indigestion or gas-like pain, fatigue and nausea or vomiting.

If you suspect someone else is having a heart attack, immediately call 911, keep them calm, encourage them to take slow, deep breaths and, if you have it on hand, give them some aspirin to chew on, as it can help thin their blood and reduce the risk of clots.

But what if you aren’t sure if you or someone else is actually having a heart attack?

“While it’s not easy to put parameters around it, I always say if it’s something that is completely foreign to you, you haven’t felt this situation and it’s actually stopping you from doing something — you can’t get up out of the chair because of this, or you can’t find a comfortable position — I would err on the side of caution,” Edmundowicz said, “particularly if I had one of those risk factors.”