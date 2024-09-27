When Every Second Counts: Advances in Cardiac Care

The past century has seen a revolution in cardiac care, from the invention of defibrillators and CPR to the development of pacemakers and open-heart surgery. And yet, even today, only about one in 10 people survive cardiac arrest — only when they receive immediate help.

In fact, cardiac arrest is one of the most time-sensitive conditions that doctors and patients face, with every minute of delay decreasing odds of survival by 10 to 15 percent. That’s why researchers and physicians are working constantly to find ways of delivering care faster and better.

On this episode, we look at advances in cardiac care, and what we’re learning about the pump that keeps us alive. We hear stories about how and why CPR works, efforts to create a new, user-friendly generation of defibrillators, and what it’s like learning to live with life-saving devices implanted in your heart.

Also heard on this week’s episode: