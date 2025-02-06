Here’s who will perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday

This story originally appeared on NPR.

This Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is fast approaching. Even for non-football fans, the entertainment is often worth tuning in for. Here’s your guide to all the performances tied to the big game.

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl 59 halftime show with special guests, including fellow Grammy-winner SZA.

The two have collaborated on a number of songs, including “All the Stars,” from the Black Panther soundtrack and “Luther” from Lamar’s latest album, GNX. Both are possibilities for Sunday’s setlist. Many fans also hope Lamar will perform the Grammy-winning song of the year , “Not Like Us.”