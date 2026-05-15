What It Takes to Survive a Disaster

We all like to think that we’d be good in a crisis — that in the case of a fire, a threat, or a natural disaster, we would stay calm and do whatever we had to in order to make it out in one piece.

But until you’ve actually faced a life-threatening situation, it’s hard to know how you — or your body — will react. Will the racing thoughts, pounding heart, and surging stress hormones fuel acts of daring and heroism — or paralysis? Who makes it out alive when disaster strikes? What are the qualities and strategies that help us through the worst situations?

On this episode: What it takes to survive. We hear the incredible story of Juliane Koepcke, who survived a plane crash as a teenager — only to face a harrowing journey through the Peruvian Amazon in search of help. We learn about the “Third Man Factor,” a phenomenon in which people in life-threatening situations experience visions of what some would call guardian angels. And we talk with a journalist who’s covered some of the biggest disasters in recent memory about how we’re wired to behave in emergencies, and what it takes to save your own life.