Philly and its suburbs are officially under a Drought Watch

Residents in three dozen Pennsylvania counties are being asked to conserve water as part of a Drought Watch.

Among the 36 counties: Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

The state’s drought coordinator Susan Weaver says the Drought Watch is an effort to get people to start paying attention to how they use water. “That way we can start practicing better water usage and be prepared for the future in the event that we don’t get the type of rainfall that we typically get in this area,” Weaver said.

The declaration means residents should work to conserve. The official request is to save 5% to 10% of water usage, or 3-6 gallons of water per day.