Crews are working to contain a 40-acre wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County.

The blaze broke out Monday night in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court.

Chopper 6 was overhead as New Jersey Forest Fire crews worked to establish a containment line directly behind several homes in the area.

In a 9 p.m. update, officials said no structures were threatened, which was down from 20 earlier in the evening.

Bancroft Lane, Cove Court, and Wharton Place all remain closed.

The fire was about 20% contained Monday night.

No injuries have been reported.