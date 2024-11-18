Hainesport, N.J. wildfire 20% contained; structures in area no longer threatened, officials say
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain the blaze burning in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court.
Crews are working to contain a 40-acre wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County.
The blaze broke out Monday night in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court.
Chopper 6 was overhead as New Jersey Forest Fire crews worked to establish a containment line directly behind several homes in the area.
In a 9 p.m. update, officials said no structures were threatened, which was down from 20 earlier in the evening.
Bancroft Lane, Cove Court, and Wharton Place all remain closed.
The fire was about 20% contained Monday night.
No injuries have been reported.
