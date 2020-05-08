The fatal February shooting of unarmed Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery, 25, has struck a nerve with Philadelphia’s running community. On Friday, Arbery’s birthday, dozens of area athletes plan to run 2.23 miles in their neighborhoods — separately to maintain social distancing measures — but in solidarity with one of their own.

Arbery was close to his home when a white father, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis got firearms and started following him. In their account to police, the two men said Arbery looked like someone suspected for recent break-ins in the area. The McMichaels claim Arbery fought Travis for his shotgun and that’s why the younger McMichael shot him.

For Lorraine Wilson-Drake, who lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and works in South Philly, the profiling of a Black athlete feels familiar.

Wilson-Drake is Black, a triathlete and a five-time marathoner, who is planning to participate in the “I Run With Maud” event.

People, let’s do this. Friday, 5/8. The running community has the chance to honor Ahmaud Arbery and demand justice for his killing. See you out there. #IrunwithMaud #JusticeForAhmaudArbery #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sKP8renq42 — Sally Bergesen (@oiselle_sally) May 7, 2020

Her bicycle training sometimes takes her outside Cherry Hill and into neighboring Medford, where the roads are smoother. She said harassment isn’t out of the norm.

“People yell stuff out of the window to us that’s very clearly racist and very clearly like, ‘Why are you in our community?’”

Arbery’s death is particularly harrowing because it is another instance of a young Black man being judged too quickly, no matter where they are in the country.

It’s especially concerning to Wilson-Drake, the mother of a 16-year-old son who inherited her athleticism and often runs to stay fit for basketball. Her son also has some communication deficits because of his high functioning autism.

“When you’re the mother of an African American son, as soon as you see one of these things, your heart just like, really just sinks — it kills you,” she said, “because you’re immediately like, ‘That could be my guy.’”

Friday’s national run/walk won’t bring Arbery back, but Wilson-Drake said it can help raise the profile of his case across the country and pressure Georgia officials to act in the case.

Though it’s been more than two months, no charges have been filed.