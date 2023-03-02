The spending will include $12 million in additional money for the public schools and a continuation of funding to make sure the internet can be available for all, bridging the digital divide, Waxman said.

“That’s a program that was created using grant dollars early in the pandemic to provide internet access to cater to K-to-12 families,” she said. “Those grant dollars are going away, but we think this program is incredibly important and so we continue to fund it with general fund dollars throughout the five year plan.”

The plan also adds additional money for the police department, the district attorney’s office and the public defender. There’s more funding for anti-violence programs in the spending plan as well. There will also be a reduction in the resident wage tax and money to offer those at or near the poverty level free rides on SEPTA.

Finance director Rob Dubow says the city is starting to rebound fiscally from the pandemic, but federal funding is necessary to keep the city in a position to spend additional money on services.

“Tentatively stable, but that is in large part because of the infusion of federal money. And so that’s why we’re in a place where we will be holding up reserves now, so that when the recession hits and the money goes away, we have enough to steel ourselves for those two events.”