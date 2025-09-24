From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey PBS, the state’s only public television station, has announced it will cease operations next year.

“The recent cuts by the federal government and New Jersey state government have been very significant. Regrettably, WNET has been unable to reach an agreement with the New Jersey Public Broadcasting Authority to extend the management of New Jersey’s public television network beyond the expiration date of June 30, 2026,” spokesperson Deb Falk said in a statement Thursday.

In 2011, former Gov. Chris Christie ended 40 years of funding for public television and the WNET Group reached a deal to take over operations of the station, renaming it NJ PBS and producing Jersey-focused news and programming.

NJ PBS, which used to be called New Jersey Network, has faced strong financial headwinds in recent years. Their fiscal year 2025 state funding was cut by 75%, from $1 million to $250,000, and all federal funding for public media was eliminated earlier this year.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced in August that it will cease operations completely at the start of 2026 after federal lawmakers cut about $500 million in funding for PBS, NPR and smaller stations across the nation.

For decades, Republican federal lawmakers argued public media had a liberal bias and should not receive government funding. However, they failed to cut those funds until a few months ago.

Micah Rasmussen, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said the demise of NJ PBS, while not surprising because of the cuts that have been made, is very problematic for Garden State residents.

“Newspapers have all but disappeared and you really have to fend for yourself at this point to get information and to stay informed,” he said.