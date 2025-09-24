NJ PBS, New Jersey’s only dedicated public television channel, will cease operations in the Garden State next summer
After June 30, 2026, a NJ PBS nightly news program will only air on digital platforms, and on THIRTEEN, the public television channel in New York.
New Jersey PBS, the state’s only public television station, has announced it will cease operations next year.
“The recent cuts by the federal government and New Jersey state government have been very significant. Regrettably, WNET has been unable to reach an agreement with the New Jersey Public Broadcasting Authority to extend the management of New Jersey’s public television network beyond the expiration date of June 30, 2026,” spokesperson Deb Falk said in a statement Thursday.
In 2011, former Gov. Chris Christie ended 40 years of funding for public television and the WNET Group reached a deal to take over operations of the station, renaming it NJ PBS and producing Jersey-focused news and programming.
NJ PBS, which used to be called New Jersey Network, has faced strong financial headwinds in recent years. Their fiscal year 2025 state funding was cut by 75%, from $1 million to $250,000, and all federal funding for public media was eliminated earlier this year.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced in August that it will cease operations completely at the start of 2026 after federal lawmakers cut about $500 million in funding for PBS, NPR and smaller stations across the nation.
For decades, Republican federal lawmakers argued public media had a liberal bias and should not receive government funding. However, they failed to cut those funds until a few months ago.
Micah Rasmussen, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said the demise of NJ PBS, while not surprising because of the cuts that have been made, is very problematic for Garden State residents.
“Newspapers have all but disappeared and you really have to fend for yourself at this point to get information and to stay informed,” he said.
A serious issue
Rasmussen said a drop in the number of news outlets will result in a less educated electorate.
“Voters have to be informed, citizens have to be informed,” Rasmussen said. “We are stuck between two media markets that are dedicated to their entire regions, not necessarily just New Jersey news.”
He added that when members of the public become less informed about what’s going on where they live, it’s not healthy.
“Our elected officials, our corporations, our institutions think that they can get away with more when no one is paying attention,” he said.
Rasmussen described the current environment as an invitation for trouble.
“That’s an invitation for less transparency, less looking over their shoulder, that’s not what we want,” Rasmussen said.
He stressed it’s important for the Garden State to have some kind of dedicated news coverage on television, because there’s a lot going on in New Jersey.
“What we have to hope, and it’s hard to be hopeful at a time like this, but we have to hope that something comes in its place,” he said.
The NJ PBS statement said until operations cease, “WNET will continue to operate NJ PBS, its newsroom, and produce its nightly newscast, NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi, which will remain available on NJ PBS, THIRTEEN, and digital platforms.”
“After the current contract ends, WNET will continue producing and airing the daily New Jersey newscast on THIRTEEN and its digital platforms. At the same time, WNET is committed to supporting the state through this transition and looks forward to collaborating with New Jersey–based institutions interested in operating a public television network,” the statement reads.
Channel Thirteen in New York City airs public television, and can be seen in many parts of Northern and some parts of Central New Jersey, depending on which cable TV or streaming service customers pay for.
“We have been proud to serve the state of New Jersey with content that inspires, educates and informs. And we are deeply grateful to the NJ PBS Board of Trustees, the state of New Jersey, the NJPBA and, most importantly, the members and viewers who have supported NJ PBS for so many years. We remain a willing partner to collaborate, and we will continue to serve the New Jersey community on THIRTEEN and our digital platforms,” the statement said.
