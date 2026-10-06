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In an effort to expand outdoor dining in Philadelphia, the city is seeking public input on potential streetery concepts for restaurants, including two hands-on examples installed Tuesday in LOVE Park.

A streetery is an outdoor dining space built in the parking lane of certain city streets. The two designs are meant to make it easier for restaurants to install licensed streeteries that meet the city’s requirements. The prototypes use different materials: one being based around composite recycled plastic with planters, while the other features rust-free aluminum.

When the city completes its evaluation following public feedback, Philadelphia restaurants will be able to download the prototype designs for free. Restaurants can still create their own designs for the city to review and approve.

“This way, it just saves them some time and money to be able to more affordably and quickly build something that they know will get approved by the Streets Department,” said Karen Fegely, the city’s acting commerce director.