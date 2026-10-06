What should Philly’s streeteries look like? The city wants your input
Two concept designs are on display at LOVE Park for public view and input until Nov. 23.
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In an effort to expand outdoor dining in Philadelphia, the city is seeking public input on potential streetery concepts for restaurants, including two hands-on examples installed Tuesday in LOVE Park.
A streetery is an outdoor dining space built in the parking lane of certain city streets. The two designs are meant to make it easier for restaurants to install licensed streeteries that meet the city’s requirements. The prototypes use different materials: one being based around composite recycled plastic with planters, while the other features rust-free aluminum.
When the city completes its evaluation following public feedback, Philadelphia restaurants will be able to download the prototype designs for free. Restaurants can still create their own designs for the city to review and approve.
“This way, it just saves them some time and money to be able to more affordably and quickly build something that they know will get approved by the Streets Department,” said Karen Fegely, the city’s acting commerce director.
The public can scan QR codes installed on the streetery concepts to take surveys and share feedback on the design, comfort and how the “structures fit into the surrounding street and neighborhood.”
“You have to look at [Americans with Disabilities Act] accommodations, you have to look at ADA accessibility,” Streets Commissioner Kristin Del Rossi said. “It’s not just you build a structure and it is feasible in the right of way. There’s a whole bunch of elements and criteria that it has to form to in order to be put in the right of way.”
Fegely said the proposal also aims to address complaints restaurants made after streetery regulations went into effect a few years ago, which caused a huge decrease in the installations that aided businesses dealing with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
“There was one set of rules when it was an emergency time period,” Fegely said. “When the emergency ended, there are very serious safety and other regulations we need to abide by, so it made it more difficult … It’s our response to the restaurant community that needed a little more help to get this done.”
The streetery concepts will remain at LOVE Park until Nov. 23, the same day the public survey closes. Participants can enter a drawing for a $50 gift card after completing the survey.
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