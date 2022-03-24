CHOP, Penn Med collaborate to address children’s environmental health

The center will build on research established at Penn’s Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology (CEET), and will collaborate with researchers from Drexel University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, Lehigh University, Franklin & Marshall College, Villanova University, and the University of Delaware.

CEET researchers say there are significant disparities of elevated blood lead levels in children, depending on ZIP code. In addition to researching and preventing lead exposure, the center will provide an opportunity for physicians who are treating children with lead poisoning to engage with one of its pediatric toxicologists in a telehealth visit for chelation therapy.

“The city has a lot of risk factors for lead exposure: Housing is quite old, over 80% of the housing in the city was built before the lead was removed from the paint, and much of the housing is nearly a century old and so has had many coats of lead paint,” said Dr. Marilyn Howarth, the center’s deputy director.

“And the population is really quite poor,” she said, “and so with our levels of poverty, combined with the amount of lead that children are exposed to, there is a very high risk of lead poisoning, and we see higher rates of lead poisoning in the city of Philadelphia than Pennsylvania does at large.”

Studies at Penn and CHOP also suggest an increased impact of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, such as those found in household products that have been linked to preterm birth, obesity and diabetes, and neurodevelopmental disorders. So the center also will establish the Academy for Environmental Exposure Reduction to provide an opportunity for high school students to learn about the chemicals that are in everyday products.