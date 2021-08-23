One man has been sentenced in a 2019 shooting in Kensington that killed a 2-year-old girl in her mother’s arms.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner gave an update on the case Monday, along with his weekly gun violence briefing. He called it “one of the most upsetting” homicides the city has seen in the past few years.

He noted the primary shooter in the case, Tayvon Thomas, is now facing 55 to 110 years in prison.

“It’s a pretty clear message for anyone thinking that the solution to your problem, the solution to your situation, involves a gun,” he said. “There are consequences, and those consequences are very, very real.”