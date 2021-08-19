Philly gets ready for back-to-school, amid surge in gun violence, with familiar tactics

With more than 100 children under the age of 17 shot in Philadelphia and the school year around the corner, Mayor Jim Kenney laid out the city’s plan to keep kids safe Wednesday during his bi-weekly gun violence briefing.

The bulk of the city’s strategy, however, will sound familiar to many residents.

There’s the Safe Corridors program, a partnership between the school district and businesses that aims to keep an eye out on children as they travel to and from school — think of it as a neighborhood watch during school hours.

There’s training on how to volunteer through the Town Watch Integrated Services program, which supports the Safe Corridors program.

Officials said another key to protecting students this new school year is having police, school resource officers, and residents simply be around before and after school.

“Each district captain has identified schools that need resources,” said Kenney. “We’ll be using school resource officers to ensure increased visible presence, particularly during student arrival times and dismissals.”

That doesn’t mean there will be a surge of police officers during these hours when students are making their way home, officials said.

“Only time [there’s] going to be an increase, if we get information that there’s going to be a problem after school, before school, or during school — then we want to increase our presence if necessary,” said Philadelphia Police Department’s Deputy Commissioner for Operations Joel Dales.