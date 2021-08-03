Taking place Tuesday evening is the 38th iteration of National Night Out, an event that encourages residents to meet their neighbors in an effort to fight crime.

National Night Out began in Philadelphia nearly four decades ago as a way to combat violence by building better relationships between neighbors and the police, as has since spread throughout the country.

Just before the announcement of the event in Kensington, Rashonda Pinson borrowed a bucket of water from a neighbor and started scrubbing a portion of Fairhill Square Park at 4th and Lehigh. She said it’s her way of doing her part to improve her Kensington neighborhood.

“I sit here and I socialize here. I hate to see the park this way because I grew up in this neighborhood,” Pinson said. “I learned how to ride my bike in this neighborhood, in this park as a matter of fact. Kids were welcomed in all the areas. Now, because you have so much drug activity and homeless activity, this park isn’t tended to on a regular basis.”