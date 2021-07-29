Philly pilot project seeks to halt ‘stop-and-frisk’ policing for quality-of-life offenses

A pilot project in Northwest Philadelphia will test what happens when officers reduce “stop-and-frisk” policing for so-called quality-of-life offenses like littering, panhandling, and carrying open liquor containers.

Starting Aug. 1, officers in the 14th Police District will no longer be permitted to stop, question, or detain people for those minor crimes — unless they refuse to cease the prohibited behavior.

Officers will also be required to record these so-called mere encounters using their body-worn cameras, as well as notify police radio.

“The goal is really to focus police resources where they are needed most, to ensure that police are responding to community needs, but without undue involvement with the criminal justice system. It’s basically to turn down the temperature,” said Mary Catherine Roper, deputy legal director at the ACLU of Pennsylvania, during a news conference on Wednesday.