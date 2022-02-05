The household AMI for Bucks County, according to the 2019 U.S. Census, is $89,000. According to the Legal Services Corporation eviction tracker, as of 2019 Bucks’ individual AMI is $47,000 and approximately 47% of renters are considered rent-burdened.

A 63-year-old man told WHYY News that he is bouncing between a motel in Quakertown and living in his car as he searches for affordable housing in the area. He was let go from the insurance company he worked for in 2021 and has been unemployed since. Without stable housing, it’s been difficult for him to obtain a job.

The man, who goes by Christopher, asked that WHYY not provide his full name because he fears community backlash related to stigma against people experiencing homelessness — was critical of the Bonus for Bucks program, saying it feels like “legal bribery.”

“It shouldn’t be at this point where you have to bribe a landlord,” Christopher said. “It shouldn’t have to come to this.”

He said he was evicted from his home in 2021 after his landlord wouldn’t accept BERA money. He has finally been accepted into the BERA program to help him pay his motel fees, and is a participant in Bucks County’s Rapid Rehousing program. Now, he said, he’s looking for a landlord that is willing to take part in Bonus for Bucks.

So far, Christopher said, he has come across at least 10 landlords that “don’t want to have anyone that’s receiving any [federal] aid.”

“This is the worst it’s been with landlords … [They’re] making a bad situation worse,” said Christopher.

The number of people experiencing homelessness has been decreasing in Bucks, according to the county’s annual Point-In-Time count. In January 2021, 288 people were in emergency shelter, transitional housing, or outdoors. That was a 13.5% decrease from the number of people in January 2020, according to the count.

But still, Christopher told WHYY News, “Something still has to give. We’re at that point. And the giving is not going to be by the tenants. It has to be by the landlords, it has to be by the municipalities, it has to be by the county and state governments. It has to be other than the tenants that have given practically their lives on account of this situation.”

He suggested more policies need to be put in place to level the playing field between tenants and landlords — such as policies that make it more difficult for landlords to not accept BERA or housing vouchers, and that hold landlords more accountable to safe housing standards

Montoro said there should be more communal structures for neighbors to help neighbors apply for rental assistance, but they said that the ultimate solution is to create more affordable housing.

Fields agreed. He added that the Bonus for Bucks incentive program isn’t “in lieu of affordable housing [but a ] “very low cost intervention compared to building affordable housing, which we very much want to do.”

“It’s not like we can just build affordable housing to always meet that demand, we need to have other mediums,” said Fields.

Housing Link intends to make the emergency response housing system as efficient as possible, Fields said, “meaning that people have multiple ways to end their housing crisis and boost stability.”

Montoro, though, still wonders where the increased incentives are for tenants.

“The money still goes to the landlord. It’s not a benefit to the tenant other than just to keep their housing,” which they added, is a human right. “What’s the incentive for the tenant when the tenant has to jump through far more hoops while the landlord is continually being rewarded?”