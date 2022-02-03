Longed-for pandemic mortgage assistance program launches in Pa.

Nelly Jimenez, executive director of ACLAMO, a nonprofit that predominantly serves the Latino community in Montgomery County, has been supporting families displaced by Hurricane Ida and people in need of state rental assistance.

She has concerns about this program’s accessibility, specifically the “technology gap” she sees with her clients, those who don’t own computers, phones, or have access to Wi-Fi.

“That’s where it raises red flags for me,” said Jimenez. “Is this really going to reach the people that need it the most?”

ACLAMO is already inundated with folks in need of rental assistance. According to Jimenez, they don’t have the necessary support to assist those with the homeowners application.

“We just don’t have capacity,” said Jimenez.

She suggested that the state offer financial assistance and training to grassroots organizations to help those who need the funds, get the funds.

“We know by now that this doesn’t work unless you engage the people in grassroots organizations, right?” said Jimenez. “Because again, who’s going to take advantage? The people who can.”

William Kampf, 88, from Croydon in Bucks County, will be receiving assistance through the Credit Counseling Center to apply for the aid. Kampf has a $6,000 lien against his home.

His home mortgage was in forbearance, but he was able to eventually arrange for a modified mortgage payment.

When he first learned about the application for the Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, he was concerned about being able to access the assistance.

“How can I do anything like that? I don’t have a computer. I can’t afford one. I can’t get a phone,” said Kampf.

A retired plant manager at Tri-State Container now living on a fixed income, Kampf has been in and out of the hospital for the past year, suffering from a hernia and congestive heart failure. He’s struggling to pay his medical bills.

“I don’t have it. You can’t get blood out of a rock,” said Kampf.

On top of it all, his house was flooded in the “100-year-flood” last July, and trees fell on his property after the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the area in September.

“I’m down without no money,” said Kampf. “I ran my credit cards up because I had to live. I had to pay. I had to do what I could. And my fixed income was getting whittled down with the bills and everything else. So what am I going to do? What can I do?”

Powers-Watts is concerned about the Pennsylvanians who have debts over $30,000, those with balances exceeding the criteria of the program.

“There are going to be some folks who are just not going to be able to get any of the assistance because of the default,” she said. “If the default is $56,000 and $30,000 is paid, what’s going to happen with the remaining default balance? So the house could still go into foreclosure.”

In response to this concern, the state Housing Finance Agency has said it will cover $30,000 and homeowners will have to contribute “enough funds or document an approved loss mitigation plan to cover the additional need beyond the PAHAF cap.”

Both Powers-Watts and Neamand are still encouraging their clients to apply, even if they exceed the $30,000 limit.

“The PAHAF needs to see that people are having these problems and need more than the cap,” said Neamand. “They’re not going to notice to fix that issue unless people are showing them that it is an issue.”