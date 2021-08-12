N.J. gun buybacks yield more than 900 weapons, mostly handguns

New Jersey residents turned in 941 firearms at gun buyback events across the state last weekend.

Most of the firearms turned in at the events in Atlantic City, East Orange, Paterson, and Newark were handguns (487 of them) for which residents received $200 each. Residents also turned in 27 assault weapons, 281 rifles, and 25 that were either pellet guns or inoperable firearms.

“Any one of these weapons, had they fallen into the wrong hands, could have resulted in a death or an injury,” said Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville Thursday morning, where several tables displayed the hundreds of guns turned in. Those weapons will now be destroyed.