Gun buybacks are working in Philly, another one today hopes to build on successes

Two more gun buybacks in Philadelphia are hoping to add to the over 500 guns already removed from the city streets.

“The no-questions-asked event will take in working firearms,” says City Council President Darrell Clarke.”We’ve gotten a number of assault weapons. We got an Uzi, believe it or not, that was turned [in]. We got an AK-47 that was turned in. Bottom line is if that gun can shoot a bullet, it can take away a life. So if that gun is operable, bring it in.”