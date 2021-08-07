N.J. hosting four gun buybacks this weekend across the state

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office will host gun buybacks in four cities on Saturday as the state sees a rise in gun violence.

While there is limited evidence that paying people to take their weapons helps prevent shootings, buybacks are a frequent tool used by law enforcement and public officials.

New Jersey’s new Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said it’s part of an overall strategy for addressing shootings, which also includes holding perpetrators of gun violence accountable and keeping dangerous weapons away from people likely to use guns for crime.

Harkening back to the start of his legal career prosecuting gang-related crimes, Bruck said he recognized that prosecution alone cannot end gun violence, which soared during the worst of the pandemic.

“We need to take an all-of-the-above approach if we’re going to get gun violence under control in this country and in this state,” Bruck said.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Atlantic City, East Orange, Paterson, and Newark.

“It’s no surprise that we’ve heard from a lot of other communities, including Trenton, that they’re interested in doing something similar,” Bruck said.