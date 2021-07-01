Murphy appoints first openly gay attorney general in New Jersey history

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that Andrew Bruck would be appointed acting attorney general for the remainder of Murphy’s term.

Bruck, who is first assistant attorney general, has been part of the office’s executive leadership since outgoing Attorney General Gurbir Grewal was confirmed in January 2018. The announcement comes one day after the Securities and Exchange Commission named Grewal the new head of its enforcement division. Grewal’s last day with the state is July 16.

Murphy also noted that Bruck will be the first openly gay attorney general in state history.

“This reflects our contributing commitment to ensuring our state government reflects the rich diversity of our residents and fellow New Jerseyans,” he said.