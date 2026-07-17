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When he was 11 years old, Alain Jean-Baptiste fled Haiti with his mother and two brothers after the catastrophic 2010 Haiti earthquake, rebuilding a life in Philadelphia. Sixteen years later, the Trump administration is moving to end temporary protected status, the program that allowed some of Jean-Baptiste’s family members to remain and work legally in the United States.

“When the earthquake happened, it caught everybody by surprise,” Jean-Baptiste said. “The conditions that we were living under, my dad just felt like he just couldn’t watch his family be under this type of pressure.”

On June 25, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration can end temporary protected status, or TPS, for Haitian and Syrian migrants, opening hundreds of thousands to deportation. TPS is a short-term immigration status given to individuals from countries facing ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, epidemics or other extraordinary temporary circumstances. Individuals from countries with a TPS designation can live and work in the U.S. without the risk of deportation or detainment.

Jean-Baptiste and his younger brother were born in the U.S., but his mother and older brother were not, having come to Philadelphia under the policy before obtaining citizenship. Jean-Baptiste described Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, where his father resides, as “an active battleground.”

“These people, they left Haiti for a certain reason,” Jean-Baptiste said. “You have the state saying that Haiti isn’t safe for their citizens. If it’s not safe for the American citizens, we’re people too. It’s also not safe for the Haitians.”

‘Completely ransacked’

About 331,000 Haitians and 3,900 Syrians fleeing violence and natural disasters are under TPS, according to the latest congressional data from March 2025. An estimated 12,000 Haitians live in Philadelphia, with many living in the Olney and Mt. Airy neighborhoods.

The Obama administration first granted Haiti the protected status policy in 2010 after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake devastated the country and killed more than 300,000 people. Since then, the U.S. has repeatedly redesignated Haiti in response to ongoing natural disasters and civil unrest.

In Haiti, locals are facing a dire humanitarian and safety crisis. The nation has been without a president since former President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. Gangs control up to an estimated 90% of Port-au-Prince, and 2,300 people have been killed across Haiti in 2026. An estimated 1.4 million people are displaced. Sexual abuse of women and children is widespread, and 2,000 incidents of gender-based violence were recorded during the first three months of the year.

“My dad sent me a video not too long ago, and it’s completely ransacked; the whole place is destroyed,” Jean-Baptiste said.

Jean-Baptiste said the ruling did not surprise him. He pointed to years of derogatory rhetoric about Haitians and immigrants, including the baseless claim repeated during Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign that Haitians in Ohio were eating pets. He said Haitians have long served as scapegoats for the nation’s broader problems.

“Our names being completely run through the dirt is again really frustrating,” Jean-Baptiste said. “I think we’re just tired of it and Haiti’s gone through so much over the last 16 or so years, so it just feels like it’s another thing, just another on top of it.”

The uphill battle for citizenship

Retired immigration attorney Judith Bernstein-Baker said people under the policy “need to know all their options” and should look for alternative ways to stay in the U.S., if possible, before their status expires. Potential options could include citizenship sponsorship from a family member or applying for asylum, Bernstein-Baker said.

However, asylum is not always in reach. In fiscal year 2026, 36,109 Haitians in the U.S. applied for asylum, according to Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. Asylum was granted to only 6,065. Odds are similarly low in Philadelphia, where 384 Haitians applied for asylum but only 94 were successfully granted it.

Applying for a visa from Haiti is not an option because of Trump’s June 2025 travel ban, Bernstein-Baker said.

“The problem is that Haiti is on a list of countries that the United States has banned right now from getting many kinds of visas, particularly immigrant visas, but other kinds of visas too,” she said. “So, if they’re forced to leave and apply from abroad, they will be barred from entry due to President Trump’s travel ban on certain countries.”