Pennsylvania’s count of fully vaccinated adults drops by 500,000

This story originally appeared in WESA.

Corrected data lowers the number of fully vaccinated Pennsylvania adults by nearly half a million people.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 73.7% of commonwealth residents who were 18 or older had passed this mark. On Wednesday, the day before the holiday weekend, that number was adjusted to 68.9% — a difference of more than 488,000 adults.

It’s unclear exactly how the error occurred. Pennsylvania’s health department sends its data to the CDC, but the state says it continues to refine its data and remove duplicate information, a process it started in July.

“On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country,” said a statement from the department.