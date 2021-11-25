Temple University disburses nearly $40 million in COVID-19 relief to students

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Temple University has disbursed nearly $40 million in COVID-19 relief assistance to students.

Through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III, Temple has been allocated $39,204,052 to use toward grants for students who have demonstrated financial need and have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the third federal COVID-19 stimulus bill signed into law to include funding for high education institutions and students using HEERF, which was established in the Coronavirus AID, Relief and Economic Security Act in 2020.

HEERF III was also included in the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unfortunately not yet behind us, and families and students continue to be impacted by this unprecedented event,” Temple University senior adviser for Government Affairs George Kenney said in a statement.

“Every step we can take no matter how small helps, which is why this HEERF funding is vital,” he added. “It can be the difference between students receiving their diploma on time or needing to take a break from college.”

Approximately $26.5 million of the funding was disbursed as $3,500 grants to all Federal Pell Grant eligible undergraduate students registered for the fall semester.