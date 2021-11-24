“We know how to ask for help”

In an interview with WHYY in response to employee concerns, Dr. Enrique Hernandez, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Temple’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, stressed that in order to maintain patient safety, the plan is to continue to perform the highest-risk deliveries at the main hospital, where they can be close to other services. A maternal fetal medicine specialist will remain on site there, and effectively many of the services will be duplicated at the two hospitals. He said they will be hiring for more clinical positions to be able to staff both facilities, and noted that the new hospital will have eight ICU beds and is also trying to arrange for urgent care services on site.

Still, obstetricians worry that you can’t always predict when a pregnancy is going to require interventions from other specialists. Many described deliveries during which mothers were transferred back and forth between departments, or which required interdisciplinary teams attending to the patient.

“I’ve never seen so much preeclampsia,” said neonatal intensive care unit nurse Maureen May, referring to a condition of high blood pressure and potential organ damage that can come on suddenly and complicate pregnancies. “These patients are really sick, and having a baby is not as simple as all that.”

May recounted one delivery in which a woman was experiencing a brain aneurysm while delivering her baby. The entire obstetrical team and resuscitation team came to the operating room to deliver and immediately care for the baby, she said, while doctors prepared the woman for brain surgery.

“Being at Temple is the place to be when you’re pregnant and you need neurosurgery,” said May. “There must have been 30 people in the room.”

Incidents like that don’t happen every day, said May, but with such a high rate of patients with comorbidities, emergencies are more common than at other hospitals. May recalled delivering babies of women who’d been shot and needed immediate trauma and cardiac care.

Hernandez stressed that in the event of a necessary transfer, there will be vehicles immediately available and standing by.

But those providing care are worried that the time required to travel from one hospital to another could be the difference between life and death. The new building is less than four miles away, or a roughly 20-minute drive, from Temple’s main campus. Hernandez conceded it would take an additional half-hour for loading the patient in and out of an ambulance.

A recent study in Nature analyzed the role of transportation time in maternal deaths in Ohio. It found that among 136 pregnancy-related deaths, 41% were transported. Inadequate response from EMS or lack of transport to a higher level of care were contributing factors for 14 of the deaths.

For Duncan, who has worked in high-risk pregnancies for more than 20 years, being able to pick up the phone and call a specialist with the proper expertise when a situation becomes dire is critical.

“We as practitioners survive because we know how to ask for help when we need it,” said Duncan. “We know how to recognize that something is going on that is no longer obstetrical. That is now something way more serious and requiring somebody with extra training. And if you take us out of that ability to get help in a timely fashion, you’re going to have more people die.”

Temple as a birthing center now

Temple currently qualifies as a Level 4 birthing center, based on the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine’s levels of maternal care. That means it can accommodate patients with the highest level of risk. It’s unclear whether or how that distinction would remain if the facilities were to move. The Obstetrics Department has requested a safety review from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG, which the health system has yet to approve.

Hernandez said the center is looking to Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh as a model, though that facility is much larger and operates as a full-service hospital collocated with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system.

Temple Health CEO Michael Young was instrumental in ushering through a similar women’s health center when he was president and CEO at Lancaster General Hospital. Only a small percentage of patients there have pregnancies considered high risk, according to the hospital’s website.

Even though Temple’s proposed new women’s center has more resources than a standalone birthing center, Duncan and her colleagues worry that among a population with such a high rate of high-risk pregnancies, it’s still the wrong model. Research indicates that incidents of neonatal death are higher at birthing centers than in hospital settings. The researchers found the birthing centers were too far from hospital settings, and didn’t have the capacity to perform cesarean sections or other emergency operations when necessary.

Maternal mortality rates in Philadelphia are higher than the national average and disproportionately affect Black patients. Black women made up 43% of births but 73% of deaths between 2013 and 2018, according to the Philadelphia Maternal Mortality Review Commission. Cardiovascular issues were the most common form of pregnancy-related death during that time.

Nationally, hemorrhaging is the leading cause of maternal mortality. It can be prevented by having large stores of blood on hand. There were only two maternal deaths due to hemorrhaging in Philadelphia between 2013 and 2018, according to the commission. Obstetricians largely credit that to most births happening at hospitals that have the capacity to respond to emergencies immediately.

In Philadelphia, research shows that maternal health outcomes improved as small community hospitals shuttered and more births were centralized at large teaching institutions with more resources to prevent emergencies.