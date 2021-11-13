Philly rolls back smoking ban at inpatient drug treatment centers

A WHYY report from 2019 found that as a result, providers turned a blind eye to people smoking, rendering the policy, at least at some facilities, a ban in name only. Because the policy banned smoking outside, clients in inpatient rehab centers often ended up smoking indoors in hidden places, creating dangerous situations and filling hallways with secondhand smoke. A black market for cigarettes thrived, fueling the very “addictive behaviors” the department officials claimed they wanted to avoid.

Still, DBHIdS defended the policy, citing figures that showed the number of admissions to inpatient treatment centers had not substantially decreased since the ban went into effect, as critics feared they would. They also provided figures showing more people had not left treatment early due to the ban.

But emerging research shows the ban affected people’s decision to seek out or stay in treatment. A recent exploratory survey conducted by Casey Bohrman, an assistant professor of social work at West Chester University, in partnership with the outreach group Angels in Motion examined the impact of the policy on people who currently both use drugs and smoke cigarettes. More than half the participants identified as unhoused.

Of the 112 respondents, just over half said they had left treatment early, against medical advice. Among that group, 85% said the smoking policy was part of the reason they left. Of those considering going to treatment in the coming months, more than half said the smoking policy might or would influence their decision to go into treatment in the next three months.

“This group represents a particularly vulnerable portion of people with substance use disorder,” said Bohrman. “The fact that for the people in our sample, this policy seemed to be such a deterrent and really seemed to influence whether they were staying in treatment is of particular concern.”

The survey also confirmed inconsistencies in the ban’s application. Of respondents who had been to treatment since 2019, 37% said they were able to smoke while there. While most said they were offered smoking cessation tools like a patch or nicotine gum, nearly half said they experienced delays in getting them.

Bohrman presented her research to Bowen of DBHIdS earlier this fall. Bowen was also concerned about the perception of the policy as a deterrent to those considering treatment.

“So it’s one thing whether providers are actually turning people away actively or not. The other is, are people understanding this policy in a way that they don’t even come and request access?” said Bowen. “If you think that it’s not going to be welcoming, or that’s what you hear from perhaps other people, that in and of itself becomes a barrier.”

Bowen said the policy is now more focused on equitable access to tobacco-quitting resources and changing attitudes among behavioral health providers. DBHIdS reported 280 hours of on-site training and technical assistance in 2018 and 2019 at 25 residential drug and alcohol providers.

When asked whether Community Behavioral Health funding for treatment centers would still be contingent on compliance with the policy in its new form, Bowen said her agency will be working with providers to figure out the next steps and the best way to implement the policy that meets their conceptual framework, focused on long-term, whole-person recovery.

A spokesperson for CBH added that it has not utilized any financial penalties as a method of enforcement since the origination of the tobacco recovery wellness initiative.