Montco closes federally funded COVID-19 test site, will open six more next week

I know you want to continue testing in the county. To make it available and affordable, what are you doing going forward?

Well, people may have heard that the federal funding to Montgomery County is stopping on June 30. We fully anticipated this and have been planning for it. The county did receive direct funding through the CARES Act, and we are using some of that funding to stand up six walk-up testing sites that will open on July 6. They will be no-cost. They will not require any kind of health provider’s order. We will test people of any age and we want to strongly encourage people to get tested even if they just want to be tested, even if they’re just curious, because the more people that get tested, the better eyes we will have on what’s going on in the community. One of the other things we’ve learned in these 16 weeks is that people can have absolutely no symptoms, be carrying the virus and be contagious. So the more people that get tested, the greater our chances are of keeping this thing under control and living with this virus, which is what we’re going to have to do until we have a vaccine.

All right. Let’s look through your watchful eyes. What scenario would pull us toward phasing down to a yellow or even a red phase again?

Well, certainly we all hope that that does not happen. But from my perspective, the biggest risk would be if our hospitals start to become overwhelmed. And we did see that in the early days, that many of our Montgomery County hospitals were nearing capacity. We still have about 85 hospitalized patients in Montgomery County hospitals, and about a quarter of them are on ventilators, to help breathe. So at our peak, we had over 400 patients hospitalized. So we’ve made really good progress and we have a lot of capacity. But if our hospitals started to become overwhelmed again, that would really put the brakes on things.

Yeah. Two bits of quick advice for folks who’ve been teleworking and going back to work. Anything for them?

Yes. If you can continue to telework, you should. Even at our county government, where we employ about 2,400 people, we are not having everyone come back in. Anyone who can continue to be working from home is going to continue to do so. And as for others, there’s also a greater understanding of who’s more at risk. So people over 70 at the highest, people between 50 and 70 at moderate risk. But then if you have underlying medical conditions, that can certainly change your risk as well. So you take a look at that data. And if that applies to you, talk to your boss and see if you can continue to work from home, even on a limited basis, it’s helpful.

Yeah. And very quickly, any advice to universities, public, private schools, trying to decide what to do?

Yeah. Really big question. I meet almost weekly with the 22 school superintendents in Philadelphia for our K-12 schools. We’re working together collaboratively on guidance to try to keep our kids safe. One of my number one goals is to get children back in school for as many days as possible, and as safely as possible, during this next year. So we’re working on distancing and school schedules and masking and all of that.

Awesome. Well, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh is chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. She’s also a physician and I thank her for her time.