Nguyen suspects COVID-19 related bias was the reason her father on April 4th was recently denied dialysis treatment at the Lancaster General Hospital, where he was escorted out by security after he refused to leave. Another recent incident involved a repairman who came to fix Nguyen’s heater. She claims the repairman told her landlord that she was sick and he wanted to get out of the apartment.

These incidents are also spreading into the suburbs. Vietnamese American photographer Ted Nghiem says he experienced two separate confrontations this month. On April 2nd, Nghiem was walking his dogs near his Cherry Hill home when a stranger had verbally assaulted him.

“This middle-aged man wearing a MAGA hat started yelling that I caused coronavirus and needed to get the f**k out of here.”

In a separate incident on April 8th, Nghiem said he was spat upon by a man outside of the Cherry Hill public library.

None of these incidents have been reported to the police. In fact, underreporting of hate crimes is common across all communities, but particularly in Asian American and Asian immigrant communities, which further obscures the true severity and frequency of these occurrences.

The Philadelphia Police Asian American Advisory Committee has been working with the Philadelphia Police Department, alongside other city and state law enforcement agencies, to encourage more trust, but it won’t be easy.

Cambodian American metalwork artist Vanny Channal offers his take on why Asian American communities are distrustful of the police.

“We don’t call the police. When I was a youngster, and we first came to America, my parents didn’t know any English. When stuff would happen, they would come and make our people feel stupid because we didn’t understand the language, you know? In general, the relationship between us and law enforcement hasn’t been established.”

Channal witnessed his own incident of coronavirus-related racial bias while picking up schoolwork for his daughter at Northeast High School. He saw a group of middle-aged African American women yelling at an Asian man in a mask.

“They started yelling, ‘what the f**k you got that mask on for? You’re the one who brought this shit over here motherfu**er! Trump don’t want you guys here, you guys are fu**ing disgusting. You motherfu**ers eat dogs and shit.’”

Channal is originally from Long Beach, California, and has experienced his share of racism. But he’s concerned about the impact it’s having on his wife and daughters.

“For me, I’m sort of used to it, but now people are more open about it. What’s going on with Trump, he’s making it okay. It was rare for me to see people be that open about it and collectively agree on how I guess they feel about us. Which was crazy, because for people who have been oppressed, for people who have been judged, you wouldn’t think they would do that to other people.”

Despite this rash of incidents, many members of the local Asian American community are actively working to channel their energy towards positive efforts. On March 31, the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation donated 27,000 surgical masks to local area hospitals on behalf of the Chinatown business community. Responding to a question about what motivated the donation, PCDC Executive Director John Chin wrote: “The business owners in Chinatown wanted to help because they know that the doctors and nurses are really the ones who will take us out of this crisis … the hope with the donation of the face masks was the message really is we’re all Philadelphians, we’re all in this together.”

The Main Line Chinese Cultural Center has also donated about 30,000 surgical masks to area hospitals.

On March 27th, Kris Mendoza’s production company, Maestro Filmworks, launched the Behind the Masks Campaign, an initiative to produce cloth masks for health care workers. In his open letter to the creative community, the Filipino American filmmaker wrote: “I am calling on everyone in the creative community to come together to make 1 million masks. In a time when we are all dispersed and separated in our own homes, we can come together in a way we have never done before. If you’ve found yourself in the same situation as I have, with jobs going away and the near future looking bleak, join me in making a difference, so that years from now, when we all look back on the COVID-19 era, we can rest easy knowing that we took a stand and did something that matters.”

The Korean American Association of Greater Philadelphia created a similar Make a Mask Campaign and have delivered about 5,000 masks to local hospitals to date.

On April 4, Taiwanese American chef/owner Han Chiang of Han Dynasty launched a GoFundMe campaign to supply front line health care workers with much-needed N95 masks and gowns. Chiang plans on matching all funds raised up to $50,000, along with food donations that he has been delivering to the hospitals when dropping off medical supplies.

Like others in the Asian American community, Chiang acknowledges the importance of maintaining community relations as a factor in keeping Philadelphia safe for the Asian American community. Speaking about the difference in attitudes between Philly and New York, Chiang says, “All my Chinese chefs in New York are very afraid to leave the house. I would say probably 30% is because of the virus, but 70% is because of the hate crimes. They don’t want to catch public transportation and get beat up on their way to work. But my Philly chefs are a little different, they are still working.”

Asked what inspired this fundraising focus at a time when his own businesses are suffering, Chiang responds, “I want to help out our society. The hospital workers are fighting on the front line for us right now and if they die, we all die. But in general, I just want to help people.”

Visit the resource list created by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office for more information on reporting a hate crime in Pennsylvania.

Rob Buscher is a filmmaker, freelance writer, arts administrator and current Board Chair of the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival.