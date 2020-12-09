El sueño de Luis: A South Philly soccer coach is unifying the neighborhood through fútbol

This story is part of The 47: Historias along a bus route, a collaboration between WHYY’s PlanPhilly, Emma Restrepo and Jane M. Von Bergen.

This article is written in a combination of English and Spanish. To read entirely in English, click or tap here o para leer en español, haga clic o toque aquí.

When Luis Uribe was growing up in Puebla, Mexico, soccer, or fútbol, as it is known in every Latin American country, was his life.

It still is.

“Yo jugaba fútbol cuando era joven, yo amaba el fútbol y todos los domingos jugaba fútbol”, Uribe said.

So, when he came to South Philadelphia nearly 20 years ago, the first thing Uribe did was try to find another Sunday game. He’d go to the park, and sure enough, he found fútbol — and friends.

“En aquellos tiempos se empezó a hacer una liga pequeña de adultos y pues yo encantado. Me uní a esa liga porque era lo quería, jugar fútbol”, dijo Uribe.

Uribe had no idea that those modest pick-up adult leagues would turn into a big fútbol program for 80 families, with many enrolling three or four children. Most games are played at the Capitolo Playground on Ninth Street in South Philadelphia, just two blocks away from the Route 47 bus.

The futbol players? They call themselves the Wolves, or Los Lobos.

“En este momento, en el Club Deportivo Los Lobos tenemos aproximadamente 180 niños”, dijo.