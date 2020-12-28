This story is part of The 47: Historias along a bus route, a collaboration between WHYY’s PlanPhilly, Emma Restrepo and Jane M. Von Bergen.

Salsa starts in the heart, moves to the hips and feet in a joyous rhythm that is the latido del corazón, or heartbeat, of the city’s Latino community. And nowhere does it beat more fervently than at the bustling corner of 5th and Lehigh – heart of El Bloque de Oro and home of Centro Musical, probably the most important salsa music-and-instrument store in Philadelphia.

“La salsa fue es y será el mejor género de música y nunca morirá. Es algo que llegó para quedarse. Cuando comparas otro tipo de música todavía la salsa está en el tope”, dijo Reinaldo Meléndez, propietario de El Centro Musical.

Serving North Philadelphia’s busiest Latino business district, SEPTA’s Route 47 bus stops practically outside Centro Musical’s door. Inside? Rows of glistening guitars hang on the walls, maracas and güiros fill bins. Bongos, congos, tambourines and cowbells crowd aisles and counters, along with racks of compact discs and records featuring tunes by all the past and present Latino greats.

En el exterior, los murales retratan el corazón y el alma de lo que hay dentro. Pintado en una puerta corrediza, hay un músico tocando una conga.

A painted keyboard unfurls above the door, the width of the entire storefront providing a backdrop for a guitar, saxophone, bongos, maracas, and a cowbell. Below a window, a line of music, annotated for percussion, pulses out a rhythm, while a musician plays a bongo on a sliding metal door.

The iconic metal palm-tree sculptures lining the curb seem to bend to the beat. Or they might be listening to musicians playing inside. An impromptu concert may break out at any moment — guitarists, percussionists, vocalists. They feel welcome at Meléndez’s store.

“Seguimos la misma tradición que tenía el anterior dueño”, dijo. “Se ha hecho una bonita amistad con los músicos, quizás con algunos es una relación de hace 35 años”.

The players gather inside, or outside and the música begins – snacks and beer on the side.

“La música los atrae, vienen, comparten, se dan su traguito, su cerveza, cantan, tocan y la pasamos bien siempre”, Meléndez dijo.