Among the many holiday traditions that will likely suffer in 2020 is the Puerto Rican parranda, a gathering of friends with musical instruments who move through a neighborhood singing traditional songs well into the night.

The celebration during the holiday season can get aggressively joyous as the group of revelers – the trulla – target certain homes with the intention of rousing the inhabitants from sleep.

“They may start in their house, then go and wake someone else up,” said Carmen Febo San Miguel, the executive director of Taller Puertorriqueño. “That’s why it’s called an asalto – an assault.”

Every year Taller Puertorriqueño – a Puerto Rican and Latino cultural organization in North Philadelphia – hosts a parranda in December that does triple-duty: it’s a holiday party, an end-of-year fundraiser, and a birthday celebration. Taller Puertorriqueño was founded in early December 46 years ago.

This year’s parranda will honor one of the original founders of Taller Puertorriqueño, Rafaela Colón, who has remained involved since its inception.

“Her signature is on the organization’s charter papers,” said Febo San Miguel. “Rafaela has been an activist and community advocate all her life.”

Colón, now retired, worked for many years with Aspira, an organization advocating education and leadership training for Puerto Rican and Latino youth, and served as chair with the Latino Partnership Initiative. She also consults on projects for the Historical Society of Pennsylvania and Photography Without Borders.