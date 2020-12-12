From Virgen of Guadalupe to San Miguel Arcángel, this Mexican entrepreneur sells saints for all

This story is part of The 47: Historias along a bus route, a collaboration between WHYY’s PlanPhilly, Emma Restrepo and Jane M. Von Bergen.

This article is written in a combination of English and Spanish. To read entirely in English, click or tap here o para leer en español, haga clic o toque aquí.

There is God and there is business and for Isabel Espinosa Sanchez, both have come together beautifully in the city of Philadelphia where she owns la tienda San Miguel Arcángel on Ninth Street, a store that sells religious items central to the Latino Catholic culture of Mexico, Central America and South America.

“Every morning when I enter Philadelphia, I send kisses to this city that supports me and sustains me,” she said, sitting in her store.

Her customers come to buy baptism and confirmation dresses, candles, medals of the saints, and most importantly, statues and medals of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe.

This store is a boon for immigrants seeking heavenly comfort. But it is also the store for all families when baptisms and first communions are celebrated. The little dresses, the stockings, the diadems, almost everything has the printing of the Virgin of Guadalupe. The store tells us about the Catholicism of Latinos.

For Espinosa, as for many Latinos, it’s a matter of faith — faith in the iconic Virgin in her colorful robes, the mother of Jesus, who answers their prayers for miracles and for health.

“La Virgen de Guadalupe obra milagros increíbles en todos los sentidos. Tú pides y ella es grandiosa. La mayoría de los mexicanos le piden salud para su familia”.

Both here and in Mexico, many homes have altars to the Virgin of Guadalupe. It’s an incredible love that feels palpable, especially on her feast day in mid-December.

“La fe en la Virgen de Guadalupe es particularmente fuerte entre los mexicanos de las comunidades rurales. Es increíble cómo sus pequeños ya reconocen quién es la Virgen de Guadalupe y es sorprendente la fe que tienen en ella. Es asombroso. Es un amor increíble, que se siente, que se palpa”, dice Espinosa.

For Espinosa, being able to build a business based on the Virgin of Guadalupe and other saints, has been a double blessing. “It is a beautiful thing.”

She sees it as fulfilling God’s purpose for her life.