    Super Bowl Highs and Heatbreaks with Larry Fitzgerald

    Air Date: February 6, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:02

    As we get ready for Super Bowl LX, we sit down with one of the greatest football players to never win a Super Bowl.

    Larry Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowler who spent his 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals. His first and only shot at a title was in 2009 when his team lost a squeaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    In this episode, we relive all the key moments of that fateful game with the star wide receiver, who shares what it feels like to be so close to winning it all, only to have the opportunity snatched away in the final seconds. Plus, we sit down with The Athletic’s Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder to break down this year’s matchup between the Patriots and Seahawks.

    Show Notes

