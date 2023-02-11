Eagles fans have been flocking to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, but some fans have been building nests there for years.

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs for the opportunity to bring home their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. While some fans are flying in for the Super Bowl Experience, others have been calling Arizona home for years.

Eagles Zone AZ is a fan group based in the Phoenix area that has provided a place for fans to perch from and cheer on their favorite team from across the country since the 2017-18 season, the year the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

They’ve been living their best life this week at Philly’s Sports Grill in Tempe, eating cheesesteaks, high-fiving each other, and of course, leading Eagles chants.