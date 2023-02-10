Neighbors, sanitation workers prep for ‘wall-to-wall’ trash if Eagles win

Dankanich, who works in maintenance and at a sports bar, lives a few blocks from Broad Street, next to the Stadium District. Alongside a plethora of beverage containers and red Solo cups, Dankanich finds hoagie wrappers, charcoal, clothing, and sometimes even coolers strewn about his neighborhood after games. When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, he stepped on a glass bottle and cut his foot.

“I’ve caught people using my driveway as a bathroom,” he said. “And I’m talking [number] one and two.”

If the Eagles win on Sunday, the Streets Department will deploy eight trash compactor trucks, 12 mechanical broom street sweepers, and dozens of employees with backpack blowers at four strategic locations: Frankford and Cottman avenues; Broad Street and Oregon Avenue; Center City; and Main Street, Manayunk, Scott said. The operation will be staffed by roughly 60 employees.

“Our goal is to come in behind the crowds after they disperse and to restore the city to what it was,” Scott said.

The Sanitionation Division achieved that goal after the Eagles’ last Super Bowl, said Stan Horwitz, who lives along the parade route on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

“I’ve had the experience of celebrating New Year’s in Times Square,” he said. “The trash I saw on the Parkway [in 2018] was unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

When Horwitz, an IT professional who lives in a condo near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, left to run an errand after the parade ended, he rode his bike through a sea of beer cans.

“From east to west, north to south, it was wall-to-wall trash,” he said.

But by the time Horwitz returned a couple hours later, he was amazed to see city crews had cleaned up most of it.

“I was stunned at how efficiently it was, not back to normal, but pretty darn close,” he said. “By the next day … it was back to normal.”

Dankanich, the South Philly resident, agrees that the city does a good job responding quickly after a win. But he wishes the city would put out more trash cans in celebration hotspots ahead of games, which he thinks would prevent some of the trash from hitting the ground in the first place. He said he’s never seen city crews clean up trash from parades on side streets, like the one where he lives.

Since the 2018 Super Bowl, the city’s Sanitation Division has struggled to maintain services and staffing amid the pandemic.