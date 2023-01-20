Tinsel Takes Flight: Philly’s holiday pop-up bar redecorates for Birds fans

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

– If you’re from Philadelphia, chances are you bleed a different color…green! Even outsiders can’t resist joining in on the action, but where is the action exactly?

On 12th and Sansom streets, sits Tinsel – the popular holiday popup bar that typically looks like Christmas exploded inside of its walls.

But now, it has a new name: Tinsel Takes Flight.

And it’s been redesigned as the Philly football fan bar of your dreams!

The jingling bells, string lights, Santas and snowmen have been replaced by a Birds’ fan oasis that’s sure to excite your feelings of nostalgia.

There are signed jerseys, helmets and footballs on display.

The bartop is a giant handmade collage with articles, rare photos and personal drawings.

The walls are perfect for snapping that social media photo of with a background of pom-poms or neon wings.

There’s also one wall dedicated to the most memorable moment in the franchise’s history, the Philly Special…with lights that run the play right before your eyes.