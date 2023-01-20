Green bread and special beer for Philadelphia Eagles big playoff run

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Hot and fresh out of the oven, a New Jersey bakery is serving up blue and green loaves of bread to celebrate this weekend’s big playoff game between the Eagles and the Giants.

Matthew Guagliardo is the owner of Italian People’s Bakery in Trenton. He is a Giants fan, and since their bakery is centrally located to both Philadelphia and New York, they do their best to accommodate both teams’ fans.

“Football is a great American sport for us and pulls everyone together so whatever we can do to help,” said Guagliardo.

As for the bread, he says don’t knock it until you try it.

“It’s our regular, old-fashioned Italian bread that we’ve been making for 87 years. We just put a little food coloring in to make it more festive,” he said.