Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to spend $80M to attack Pennsylvania’s housing crisis. Here’s how

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Housing is often considered a local issue, but there is a growing consensus in Harrisburg that state-level action is necessary to combat Pennsylvania’s persistent shortages and rising costs.

That shift can be seen in Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, which would put $80 million toward funding public legal defense against evictions and anti-homelessness initiatives, and restarting a popular home repair grant program. It can also be seen in pending legislation that would preempt local zoning policies to spur housing construction and protect tenants amid increased evictions post-pandemic.

These policy changes aren’t a sure thing. Lawmakers who support them will likely face opposition from the lobbies representing municipal governments and landlords.

But the size and scope of the state’s housing shortfall makes doing nothing unpalatable for lawmakers in both major parties. By one estimate, Pennsylvania has a shortage of almost 100,000 housing units.

The state will be hard-pressed to achieve its goals around economic competitiveness and education without addressing that deficit, said Dana Hanchin, CEO of Lancaster-based HDC MidAtlantic, a nonprofit developer of affordable housing.

“We are constantly falling behind in meeting that need because of the systems that we have in place right now,” she said. The governor’s proposed budget is a start, Hanchin said, but “we need to be doing a lot more than we are to stop treading water or losing ground.”

Here’s a breakdown of Shapiro and the legislature’s proposals:

More funds for an affordable housing program

Last year, Shapiro successfully pushed to expand a state program that gives older and disabled Pennsylvanians a partial refund on their rent and property taxes.

Now, he is taking aim at other housing challenges.

Additional funding for a statewide affordable housing program is one of the biggest.