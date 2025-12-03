Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

City Council is poised to pass the first annual budget for the mayor’s $2 billion housing plan, following hours of public testimony and nearly two weeks of closed-door negotiations with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration.

Lawmakers on Tuesday advanced legislation that will guide spending during the first year of the Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E., initiative, a multifaceted initiative rooted in creating and preserving 30,000 housing units.

An amended resolution, which includes an additional $82.6 million in spending, is set to come up for a second and final vote on Dec. 11, Council’s final regular meeting of the year. If passed, the city can borrow the first chunk of funding for the plan, which is backed by $800 million in bonds.

Parker does not need to sign the resolution for it to take effect.

“I’m glad that we came back together today to continue our review of this important legislation. And I’m also glad that today we kept our focus on the true face of Philadelphia’s housing crisis. Because for the H.O.M.E. plan to work, it must start by helping those who are most burdened in today’s housing market, including many of our public servants,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who chairs the body’s housing committee.