Shoppers line up to welcome Sharswood’s first supermarket in decades

For the first time in at least 50 years, the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia has a supermarket.

The neighborhood was ready. On Thursday, the first day of business, shoppers started lining up in the parking lot nearly three hours before the supermarket opened.

Longtime resident Cynthia Scott went through the register twice. She couldn’t pass up the deal she saw on a colossal bag of cat litter while filling up her cart the first time.

“The people in the neighborhood needed this because we all had to go out of our way to go food shopping. And it shouldn’t be that way.” said Scott, who often drove to West Philadelphia for groceries.

Now, she can walk to the grocery store. She lives just five blocks away.

“I love it,” said Scott.