N.J. to put driver licenses on smartphones and mobile devices

New Jersey drivers will eventually be able to leave their wallets home and carry their licenses on their smartphones.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed a bill that requires the state Motor Vehicle Commission to create digital licenses. Murphy said giving drivers a choice about what kind of license they carry will make life easier for them.

“Innovation has always been at the core of who we are as a state, and my administration has embraced that spirit to deliver practical solutions that improve everyday life for our people,” he said. “By bringing government services into the digital age, we’re setting a new standard for how the public interacts with State agencies.”

When can you get a digital driver’s license?

William Connolly, press secretary for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, said the MVC is developing the technology. The program won’t launch for a while, possibly until 2029.

“We do know that this is of significant interest to New Jerseyans and our customers, so as soon as we have more information available, a final timeline available, we will provide that,” Connolly said.

He said the mobile licenses will give individuals control over how much information they want to share in different situations, such as when they are stopped by a policeman or when they use it as identification at the airport or at a pharmacy.

“The law contains specific provisions that will protect user security and keep their information private,” he said.