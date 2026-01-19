MLK’s deep ties to Philadelphia

King audited classes at Penn, preached in Philadelphia churches and built relationships with influential Black clergy and institutions. Can we claim the reverend one of ours?

Cecil Moore, left, NAACP, leader in Philadelphia, and Dr. Martin Luther King, integration leader, raises their hands in a gesture of unity in Philadelphia August 2, 1965, where Dr. King started a two-day visit. Moore earlier had requested Dr. King not to come here but they said the controversy was “a misunderstanding.” Dr. King hailed picketing at the all-white Girard College by the NAACP served to “dramatize the problem.” African American are attempting to break provisions of the college’s founder calling for only white students admitted. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham )

On this MLK Day, we highlight the importance of Philadelphia in the life and growth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. While born in Atlanta, the Philadelphia area played a crucial role in shaping the reverend’s life and leadership.

While studying at Crozer Theological Seminary in Upland, King first learned about Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolent resistance. This experience laid the foundation for his approach to civil rights activism. It was also during this period that MLK experienced a pivotal moment of discrimination in Maple Shade while living in Camden.

Over the next two decades, Philadelphia became a place where King built deep relationships with Black religious, political and civic leaders, including Rev. William H. Gray III and Cecil B. Moore.

From the Liberty Bell to Girard College to West Philadelphia rallies, King repeatedly returned to the city to challenge what he saw as the unmet promise of America’s founding documents.

On this episode of Studio 2, we learn about the MLK-Philadelphia connection.

Guests:

