The deadline for REAL ID enforcement is fast approaching. Pennsylvania residents will need one by Wednesday, May 7, to keep using their state-issued identification to board domestic flights or enter certain federal buildings.

What is a REAL ID and why do you need one

A REAL ID is meant to improve identification standards and will be required to board domestic flights and enter military bases or federal buildings, unless you have another federally approved form of identification. Despite the deadline, Pennsylvania residents still have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID for $30, or they can stick with a standard state-issued driver’s license.

Pennsylvania started its REAL ID Days initiative earlier this year, when more than three-quarters of its residents had not switched. Aimee Inama, a PennDOT spokesperson, said that while they’ve seen an increase in residents getting REAL IDs, still only 28% of residents had signed up for their Real IDs as of May 1.

“We have processed over 40,000 people who have attended those since we started offering them several months ago,” Inama said.

Monday, May 5, was set to be the last Real ID Day, but Inama said another will take place May 12, to accommodate demand.

“We’re always looking to see what options are out there to provide the best customer service to our customers,” Inama said. “I would just encourage people to visit our website, look at those Real ID Days and see what opportunities that we are offering, Inama said.”