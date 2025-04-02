Extra day added for Pa. drivers to get REAL ID before the May deadline. Majority of residents don’t have it yet
Pennsylvania travelers could be turned away from TSA checkpoints if they have not received their updated REAL ID by May 7.
About 75% of Pennsylvania drivers still have not upgraded to the REAL ID driver’s licenses that will be required for flying domestically or entering a federal building next month.
Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll said he’s very concerned that there are millions of Pennsylvania drivers who still haven’t gotten the enhanced identification as the deadline approaches.
“So far about 26% of Pennsylvania drivers, about 2 ½ million drivers have already secured the REAL ID,” Carroll said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Getting a REAL ID is optional, but if you don’t have the REAL ID and if you don’t have a passport, then you will not be able to board a commercial flight starting May the 7th.”
He said it’s easy to tell if you’ve upgraded to a REAL ID because there will be a gold star in the corner.
To help get more drivers to upgrade their licenses, Pennsylvania will open its REAL ID Center locations Monday when they’re typically closed to help accommodate an expected influx of customers who suddenly realize they have a trip coming up and need the enhanced license.
“PennDOT is being aggressive with respect to opening driver’s license centers on Mondays when we’re traditionally closed,” Carroll said. “The PennDot driver’s centers are traditionally closed on Sunday and Monday, but 57 driver’s license centers across the state will be open on Mondays through April and the first Monday in May, except for Easter Monday.”
“It would be a shame for somebody to show up at any of our airports across Pennsylvania after May the 7th with a purchased airline ticket and be turned away by the TSA because they don’t have a REAL ID or a passport,” he said.
The REAL ID deadline has come and gone several times before, but federal officials appear to have made clear that this time is the real deadline, Carroll said. He said he’s not sure what will happen after May 7 if people show up at the airport without the enhanced license or passport.
