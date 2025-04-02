From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About 75% of Pennsylvania drivers still have not upgraded to the REAL ID driver’s licenses that will be required for flying domestically or entering a federal building next month.

Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll said he’s very concerned that there are millions of Pennsylvania drivers who still haven’t gotten the enhanced identification as the deadline approaches.

“So far about 26% of Pennsylvania drivers, about 2 ½ million drivers have already secured the REAL ID,” Carroll said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Getting a REAL ID is optional, but if you don’t have the REAL ID and if you don’t have a passport, then you will not be able to board a commercial flight starting May the 7th.”

He said it’s easy to tell if you’ve upgraded to a REAL ID because there will be a gold star in the corner.