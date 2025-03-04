From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starting May 7, Pennsylvania residents will need a REAL ID to board domestic flights, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The enforcement date for REAL ID was postponed from Oct. 1, 2021, to this May in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gerardo Spero, federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration in Pennsylvania and Delaware, said Monday, “The countdown is on.”

“REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards,” Spero said in a statement. “The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

A star in the top-right corner identifies REAL IDs in Pennsylvania.

Despite the deadline, Pennsylvania residents still have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID or they can stick with a standard driver’s license.

If residents don’t have REAL IDs by May 7 or their driver’s license isn’t “REAL ID compliant,” they will need another form of approved identification, such as a passport, to board flights or enter secure federal facilities or military bases.

What to bring to get a REAL ID

Multiple official documents are needed to get a REAL ID. Here’s what to bring.