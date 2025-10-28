Retention election: Supreme Court of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania voters go to the polls next week to decide if three Supreme Court justices will remain on the bench. We hear from the justices and discuss with a panel.

Air Date: October 28, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 52:58
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices David Wecht, Christine Donohue and Kevin Dougherty in their judicial robes

From left to right: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices David Wecht, Christine Donohue and Kevin Dougherty. All three face retention elections this year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania voters go to the polls next week to decide if three Supreme Court Justices will remain on the bench. Judicial retention elections usually fly under the radar, but not this one – it’s become one of the most expensive, with Republicans hoping to unseat the three justices who were originally elected as Democrats. We’ll listen to a forum with the three justices and get two opposing views on the retention question.

Guests:

Hon. Christine Donohue, Supreme Court of Pennsylvania 

Hon. Kevin Dougherty, Supreme Court of Pennsylvania

Hon. David Wecht, Supreme Court of Pennsylvania

Guy Ciarrocchi – a Republican writer for RealClear Pennsylvania and Broad and Liberty

J.J. Abbott – a democratic strategist and executive director of Commonwealth Communications

