Horticultural Society teases the roots of the upcoming Philadelphia Flower Show

Matt Rader, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, believes people tend not to appreciate what is in their own backyard.

“The Flower Show is a really big deal. It’s a lot bigger than most people in Philadelphia know,” Rader said at the show’s preview event.

“Nobody else in North America has an event like this. Three cities in the world have an event like this: Philadelphia, London and Singapore,” he said. “This is a top-three, big-league event.”

That was news even to Mayor Cherelle Parker.

“So, you said London and Singapore and Philadelphia?” she asked. “We’re stepping in high cotton here in Philadelphia! We should be proud!”