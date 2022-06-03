An investigation has revealed that the retaining wall, built as part of the I-295 “Direct Connect” project in Camden County, collapsed due to multiple factors, including the wrong type of sand used to support the wall, which was already standing on land previously identified as showing signs of instability.

Also, the concrete columns were not adequate to withstand loads from the elevated roadway or the wall to provide a “suitable safe” foundation. Heavy rain showers the day before the wall collapsed in March 2021 didn’t help either. The roadway was not open to traffic.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation hired engineering firm Hardesty & Hanover to conduct a forensic investigation into the wall collapse. Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced the hiring of an independent engineer, nearly two weeks after the collapse. The 7,000 page report was completed in January, but media outlets — including WHYY News — received it this week in 11 parts after filing an Open Public Records Act request.